Voter-to-population ratio not calculated as census not done: Gyanesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday acknowledged that the Election Commission of India has not calculated the elector-to-population (EP) ratio of the rolls released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as census has not been carried out and population estimates are not accurate

Calculation of EP ratio is a requisite process as per ECI’s Manual on Electoral Rolls (2023) during the release of rolls after any kind of revision to ensure the health of the rolls by checking in particular if there is any under-enrollment.

The manual says the population estimates to calculate EP ratio can be arrived at based on 2011 census, a process ECI had done during all revisions till 2024. “The data is analysed (by officials at various levels in respective state) to check the gaps in electoral roll, particularly, in the areas of gender ratio, elector population ratio and age cohort in enrolment” section 9.11 says, adding that the ECI should also analyse the data before approving the publication of final rolls

However, to a question from TNIE during a media interaction, the CEC, said, “Last population Census was done in 2011. Any other population figures are projective and not accurate. So let us wait for the Census to get completed to get the exact ratio”.