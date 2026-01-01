2026 will usher in renewed hope for people: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, in his New Year message to party cadres, said 2026 would usher in renewed hope for the people of Tamil Nadu. Extending greetings to DMK cadres and the general public, he said the Dravidian Model government would continue to function in a manner that makes those who voted for the DMK feel proud of their choice, while those who did not would realise they had missed an opportunity.

Calling upon cadres to celebrate Pongal as ‘Dravidian Pongal’, Stalin said it should be projected as a festival of equality and social justice across the state from the beginning of the New Year.

Recalling the assurance he gave on assuming office, the chief minister said the guiding principle of his government was “everything for everyone”. Since taking charge, he said, the DMK government has implemented a range of people-centric schemes aimed at social justice and inclusive growth.

Listing key initiatives, Stalin cited free bus travel for women, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Naan Mudhalvan, Innuyir Kappom, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Health at Your Doorstep programme, Thozhi hostels, Anbu Karangal, the Thaayumanavar scheme and Kalaignar Kanavu Illam. Over the past four years, he said, the State had attracted significant investments, promoted balanced industrial growth across regions and generated employment opportunities for the youth.