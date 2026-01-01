2026 will usher in renewed hope for people: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, in his New Year message to party cadres, said 2026 would usher in renewed hope for the people of Tamil Nadu. Extending greetings to DMK cadres and the general public, he said the Dravidian Model government would continue to function in a manner that makes those who voted for the DMK feel proud of their choice, while those who did not would realise they had missed an opportunity.
Calling upon cadres to celebrate Pongal as ‘Dravidian Pongal’, Stalin said it should be projected as a festival of equality and social justice across the state from the beginning of the New Year.
Recalling the assurance he gave on assuming office, the chief minister said the guiding principle of his government was “everything for everyone”. Since taking charge, he said, the DMK government has implemented a range of people-centric schemes aimed at social justice and inclusive growth.
Listing key initiatives, Stalin cited free bus travel for women, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Naan Mudhalvan, Innuyir Kappom, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Health at Your Doorstep programme, Thozhi hostels, Anbu Karangal, the Thaayumanavar scheme and Kalaignar Kanavu Illam. Over the past four years, he said, the State had attracted significant investments, promoted balanced industrial growth across regions and generated employment opportunities for the youth.
Stalin said Tamil Nadu continues to rank among the leading states in education, health and social development, as reflected in reports of the union government and independent institutions. He added that people themselves were speaking about the benefits they had received under the Dravidian Model of governance.
Stating that the DMK stands firm as a defender of Indian democracy along with its alliance partners, Stalin urged party cadres to counter attempts by political opponents to undermine the people’s mandate.
On Pongal celebrations, the CM called for sports competitions to be organised across the state in three phases between January 3 and January 9. The competitions will include kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, football, athletics, cycling and kho-kho at the union, town and zonal levels.
He said district-level competitions involving winning teams should be held from January 10 until Pongal, followed by a state-level tournament in February. Inclusive community celebrations, he said, should be organised on January 14 and 15 at the panchayat and ward levels.
Cultural and literary programmes highlighting Tamil pride and the achievements of the Dravidian Model government should be held across the state on January 16 and 17, he added.
Cabinet likely to take call on govt staff pension
Chennai: CM M K Stalin will chair a state cabinet meeting on January 6, which is expected to take a call on a pension scheme for government employees and teachers, based on the report submitted by a committee headed by senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The committee filed its final report on December 30 after examining the merits and demerits of the Old Pension Scheme, the Contributory Pension Scheme and the Unified Pension Scheme introduced by the centre. With JACTTO-GEO firm on its decision to launch an indefinite strike from January 6, the state government is likely to issue a statement in the coming days. The meeting is expected to deliberate on the Governor’s address. ENS