24 dogs locked inside Nellai house for 25 days rescued, sent to Ooty shelter

TIRUNELVELI: A day after four dogs were found dead due to prolonged starvation inside a locked house near Tirunelveli, the People For Animals organisation on Wednesday rescued 24 more dogs and shifted them to a shelter in Ooty.

According to sources, the dogs were owned by Alagesan (50) of Valliyur, who had been taking care of 28 high-value breed dogs at a house in Kammalankulam near Ramayanpatti. He was arrested by the Manur police on December 5, in connection with a land dispute, and is remanded in judicial custody. Alagesan allegedly did not inform anyone about the dogs or make any arrangements for their care before being taken into custody, added sources.

Tharick Raja, an animal rights activist, said that the dogs remained inside the house without food or adequate water for 25 days. “Four dogs died due to starvation, and in a desperate condition, the other dogs fed on the carcasses. Neighbours informed that they managed to give the dogs small quantities of water for a few days after noticing a foul smell emanating from the house,” he added.

The animal welfare activists alerted the police and carried out a rescue operation following complaints from the local residents. “The 24 dogs were provided immediate care, and on Wednesday afternoon, they were transported to an animal shelter in Ooty for rehabilitation,” said Tharick.