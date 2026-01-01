30 paramedical students land in hospital after eating in YWCA hostel

TIRUCHY: At least 30 paramedical students of KAPV Government Medical College Hospital were hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon due to a suspected case of food poisoning. Sources said the students stayed in Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) hostel in Cantonment and consume food prepared there.

Sources said several students complained of stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness and exhaustion while attending classes. Their condition worsened in the afternoon and they were taken to the hospital. A student undergoing treatment said, “One of our hostel-mates started vomiting around 2 am and fainted. She was rushed to the hospital. By morning, many of us experienced stomach upset and vomiting.”

Another student said she consumed rasam rice and cabbage for dinner on Tuesday. “Some of us also ate breakfast and packed lunch from the hostel. By late morning, we could not stand because of dizziness, she added. The hospital witnessed anxious scenes as parents from districts including Pudukkottai and Thanjavur rushed in after receiving phone calls from their wards. Hospital officials said all the affected students were stable. “They have been given IV fluids and medication. Blood samples were collected, and preliminary assessment points to food poisoning,” a senior official said.