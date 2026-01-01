CM Stalin aims to rise higher, shine brighter with second consecutive term

DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has over five decades of political experience in his kitty, has already emerged out of his father M Karunanidhi’s shadows by ensuring successive electoral victories for his party in a stable alliance.

In 2026, his aspirations would be to achieve what his late father could not — getting re-elected as chief minister — and to cement his position on the national stage by forming a formidable likeminded alliance against the majoritarian and centralising agenda that he accuses the BJP to be representing.

Chief ministers of other opposition-ruled states — Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala and Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal — who will also be facing Assembly elections have the arduous task of leading their parties to power respectively for a third and fourth term. Stalin is comparatively in a better position.

He would also aspire for the ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance, a term he first used in 2021 to describe the DMK’s governance model, to be his legacy. It will be no exaggeration to call the 2026 Assembly election a referendum on the ‘Dravidian model’.