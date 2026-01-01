DMK conveys concerns over ‘No Mapping’ voters to CEO

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, raising concerns over the handling of electors who have been marked as ‘No Mapping’ in the draft electoral rolls released following the enumeration phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.

In a statement on Monday, the CEO’s office had announced that 12.43 lakh electors who have been marked under the ‘No Mapping’ category are being issued notices for verification.

A key concern raised in the representation from DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi, submitted by the party’s legal wing secretary and MP N R Elango, is the electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) insisting on additional documents apart from Aadhaar for elector verification.

Insisting on extra docus against statutory rules, says Bharathi

In the memorandum, Bharathi said both SC and ECI have clarified that Aadhaar is a valid document for identity verification and officials only need to verify its genuineness. Insisting on extra documents, he said, was against statutory rules and could result in genuine voters being excluded. He appealed to the CEO to issue clear instructions to the EROs and AEROs to not insist on other documents and accept Aadhaar as sufficient proof of identity.