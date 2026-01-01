Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin: The dynast tag & beyond

Ever since the speculations about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s political entry started doing the rounds in 2016, the charge that DMK has become a family-controlled party perpetuating dynastic politics has become louder. When he took a decisive role in the DMK as secretary to the party in 2019, the charge gained momentum, and now it is at its peak, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami repeatedly levelling that charge.

He argues that in the DMK, only those in the first family could reach the top position, even though many seniors are in the queue. This is where Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to concentrate in 2026: to shed the dynastic political tag.

His role in the 2021 Assembly elections was significant for the DMK. With a single brick, he stirred up the campaign about the union government’s failure to build the AIIMS in Madurai. Unlike his father, MK Stalin, who had toiled for decades to reach his present position, Udhayanidhi’s elevation was quick, and he is in pole position as deputy CM to take over from Stalin.

Since actor Vijay’s political prospects are perceived to be very bright, considering the die-hard fan following and a general acceptance among the public, there are chances that Udhayanidhi could be equated with Vijay since both are in the same age cohort with a few years difference.

However, Udhayanidhi has an advantage in this regard since he is a product of deep organisational grooming (supported by party apparatus and government machinery) while Vijay relies overwhelmingly on his personal charisma. Udhayanidhi displays strong ideological leanings, and he also has the blessings of DMK seniors.

Despite all these positives, his contribution to the party’s performance in 2026 polls is vital to establishing his credentials as a leader who can take the party forward in the coming years. So, in 2026, Udhayanidhi’s wish would be for his performance to decisively put to rest the opposition’s allegation that his rise is exclusively due to his lineage.