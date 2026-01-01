Expedite upgradation of Dharmapuri-Pennagaram stretch to four-lane road, say residents

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri residents have urged the district administration to take steps to upgrade the 24 km stretch between Dharmapuri and Pennagaram to a four-lane road, to improve connectivity and boost tourism.

Earlier this year, when the committee members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Petition Committee conducted a review in Dharmapuri, they hinted at a project to improve the Dharmapuri to Hogenakkal road via Pennagaram at Rs254 crore. The committee also assured to recommend this project to the state government. Since then, residents have been urging the administration to take steps to improve the Dharmapuri-Hogenakkal roads, as the 24 km stretch is narrow, leading to severe traffic congestion.

S Selvakumar from Pennagaram told TNIE, "Hogenakal sees about 10 lakh tourists every year and lakhs of vehicles pass through Dharmapuri. However, the stretch of road between Aatukaranpatti and Pennagaram is very narrow, and this often leads to severe traffic jams. We have requested the administration to construct a four-lane road connecting Dharmapuri and Hogenakkal.”

B Pradeep, another resident from Aatukaranpatti, said, "The Dharmapuri-Hogenakkal road via Pennagaram is a key part of SH60 and improving this would help Pennagaram residents access schools, hospitals and workplaces easily. With the SIPCOT, the new bus stand and many other key development projects centered around this highway, it is a necessity that the roads be improved. We hope the state government can make the announcement soon as traffic constraints are difficult to manage, particularly during summer holidays.”

When TNIE reached out to officials in the state highways department, they said, "Efforts are under way, and an announcement on the project would be made by the government.”