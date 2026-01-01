It’s do or die for Edappadi K Palaniswami

For AIADMK general secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, it’s a do-or-die situation, as 2026 is the year of Assembly elections. He has just one path in front of him: ensuring the party gets back to power so that he could get rid of the moniker pathinoru tholvi Pazhanisami (one who tasted defeat in 11 consecutive elections).

Palaniswami’s stabilisation of his position in the AIADMK despite many upsets is perceived as a big achievement. But his adamant refusal to accommodate those who drifted away from the party has met with criticism from his opponents — mainly former chief minister O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala.

They claim even those around Palaniswami did not like this, but are keeping mum for their political survival. During the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Palaniswami stated that he would not align with the BJP even in 2026. His sudden volte face on the issue indeed shocked his party colleagues, and there were repercussions.

Though he was able to quell them, it is perceived he has not yet managed to ensure the votes of minorities. EPS even had to support the BJP’s political moves, a recent example being the changes to the MGNREGA scheme. Also, BJP leader Amit Shah has been claiming that there would be a coalition government in 2026 if the AIADMK- led NDA wins in Tamil Nadu.

However, instead of countering it in unequivocal terms, Palaniswami preferred to say that AIADMK will form its own government, stopping short of declaring that there won’t be any coalition government. Cobbling together a strong alliance and sharing seats among the NDA allies will be the big task he will be facing in the coming year.

EPS seems to be largely banking on the ‘anti-incumbency mood’ against the DMK and the vote share of the BJP secured in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for success in 2026. He himself indicated this in the AIADMK general council meeting by saying that the combined vote share of AIADMK and the BJP would come to 41.33%.