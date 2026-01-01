Pregnant woman dies of surgical complications at CMCH, relatives allege medical negligence

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Coimbatore died following complications after an emergency surgical procedure at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), triggering protests by her relatives who alleged medical negligence.

The deceased, Sangeetha (32), wife of Annadurai (38), was a resident of Amman Kulam Housing Unit area. Sangeetha, who had two kids, had conceived again after nine years and was undergoing regular antenatal check-ups at the government hospital. On December 22, her health reportedly deteriorated, following which she was admitted for treatment.

According to her family, doctors informed them that both the mother and the foetus were in a critical condition and that an immediate operation was required to save Sangeetha's life. During the procedure, a six-month-old foetus was delivered, but doctors stated that the baby had already died in the womb.

While Sangeetha continued to receive treatment, complications arose two days ago when leakage was noticed at the surgical site. Doctors subsequently performed another surgery. However, on Tuesday night, she died despite treatment.