Pregnant woman dies of surgical complications at CMCH, relatives allege medical negligence

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Coimbatore died following complications after an emergency surgical procedure at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), triggering protests by her relatives who alleged medical negligence.
The deceased, Sangeetha (32), wife of Annadurai (38), was a resident of Amman Kulam Housing Unit area. Sangeetha, who had two kids, had conceived again after nine years and was undergoing regular antenatal check-ups at the government hospital. On December 22, her health reportedly deteriorated, following which she was admitted for treatment.
According to her family, doctors informed them that both the mother and the foetus were in a critical condition and that an immediate operation was required to save Sangeetha's life. During the procedure, a six-month-old foetus was delivered, but doctors stated that the baby had already died in the womb.
While Sangeetha continued to receive treatment, complications arose two days ago when leakage was noticed at the surgical site. Doctors subsequently performed another surgery. However, on Tuesday night, she died despite treatment.
After learning of her death, grieving relatives gathered at the hospital on Wednesday and staged a protest, refusing to receive the body. They alleged that negligence by government doctors led to her death. The family claimed that Sangeetha had undergone a sterilisation procedure at the same hospital nine years ago and questioned how she became pregnant again. They also alleged improper stitching during the surgery, which they said caused infection and leakage. Complaints were submitted to the Coimbatore collector and police commissioner's office.
Responding to the allegations, hospital Dean Dr Geethanjali said Sangeetha was admitted for her third delivery and was suffering from obesity and high blood pressure, for which she was already under treatment. Due to dangerously elevated blood pressure, doctors decided to prioritise saving the mother's life. She added that the foetus weighed only 360 grams, far below the normal weight for six months.
The dean stated that complications, including infection at the surgical site, were addressed promptly with scans and a second surgery. However, Sangeetha reportedly succumbed due to severe hypertension and cardiac complications. She also clarified that no official records of sterilisation were found, adding that even after such procedures, there is a small chance of pregnancy. An inquiry is currently under way.