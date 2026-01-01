Property crimes up 5% in Tiruppur city, 127 foreigners held for illegal stay: Commissioner

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: Property crimes have risen by 5% in Tiruppur city when compared to last year, said City Police Commissioner S Rajendran, on Wednesday. He said the police have arrested 127 foreigners, including 119 from Bangladesh, for illegally staying in the city.

Rajendran told TNIE, “Last year, 297 property-related crimes were registered, including murder for gain, robbery, dacoity, theft and house break-ins. However, 309 such cases have been registered this year. We frequently conduct combing and storming operations. Through these actions, including vehicle inspections, many new offenders are being secured."

"A few days ago, police questioned a man who was sleeping on the roadside based on suspicion. An inquiry revealed he had stolen two mobile phones. Many new FIRs are being registered during such operations. Cases are also being registered immediately on any complaints related to property crimes," he added.

"Moreover, crimes committed in public places have been brought under control. At the same time, the number of fatal accidents has increased from 174 last year to 178 this year."

"We have arrested 127 foreigners for illegal stay. We are taking steps to send them all back to their home countries. Furthermore, the use of high-grade drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin was detected in Tiruppur city this year alone. 21 people have been detained under the Goondas Act for drug-related cases this year," he added.