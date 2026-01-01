Ramraj Cotton launches special festive collections

TIRUPPUR: Ramraj Cotton has introduced special collections to mark the upcoming Dhoti Week 2026 and Pongal festival. The ‘Culture Club’ range for men is priced at Rs 595 and Rs 695.

The ‘Little Star’ collection for the younger generation is priced at Rs 395 and Rs 495, said KR Nagarajan, Founder and Chairman of Ramraj Cotton, in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

The former has vibrant colour shirts paired with traditional dhoti, and the latter offers dhotis and shirts with matching borders. The Dhoti Week 2026 collections were unveiled by Chairman Nagarajan; Managing Director BR Arun Eashwar; Joint Managing Director S Aswin; CEOs KA Selvakumar and A Ganapathi; and Nagarajan’s grandsons Aarav and Aadhav.

The advertisement for Dhoti Week 2026 was also launched.