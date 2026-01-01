Tirunelveli corporation plans boat ride in Nainarkulam, NTK cadres say lake is highly polluted

TIRUNELVELI: A day after Tirunelveli corporation mayor G Ramakrishnan took a test boat ride at Nainarkulam lake, Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) state student wing coordinator M Mari Sankar on Wednesday submitted a petition to the collector, District Environmental Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the corporation commissioner against the proposal to introduce boat riding at the lake, alleging that the untreated sewage continues to be discharged into the waterbody, endangering public health.

In the petition, Mari Sankar said that Nainarkulam, located in Tirunelveli town, spreads across 200 acres and plays a vital role in irrigation, benefiting nearly 1,000 acres of agricultural land through five sluices. “Water reaches the lake from the Thamirabarani through the ‘Tirunelveli canal’, branching off near Suthamalli. However, as the canal passes through the city limits, untreated sewage from municipal drains and domestic sources is let into it. Despite this, the corporation has proposed a recreational boat service at Nainarkulam, with a trial run conducted on Tuesday, and plans to open the facility on Pongal,” he alleged.

Sankar termed the move irresponsible and warned that allowing boat rides in sewage-contaminated water could expose the public to health risks such as skin infections and other ailments. The polluted water, turning into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, could also lead to foul odour, further increasing health issues.

He urged the district administration and the TNPCB to prevent the launch of the boat service till the water quality is assessed, improved, and adequate measures are in place.