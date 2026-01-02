5.78-kg gold bars smuggled from Sri Lanka seized in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Gold bars weighing a total 5.788 kilograms and worth an estimated Rs 7.85 crore, which were allegedly smuggled from Sri Lanka, were seized near Puliyamarathadi in Nagapattinam on Thursday. A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Acting on intelligence inputs about gold being smuggled into Vedaranayam from Sri Lanka by sea, a team led by Q-branch Inspector Rajesh on Thursday kept the area under surveillance. They trailed a two-wheeler from Arukattuthurai on suspicion and intercepted the rider on the Vedaranayam-Nagapattinam Main Road at Vizhuthamavadi.

On inspection, the police discovered the suspect, Sivakumar of Vanavan Mahadevi, carrying the gold bars. The gold was handed over to the Customs officials at Thopputhurai who confirmed that the seized gold weighed 5.788 kg, the police said. Further inquiries revealed that Sivakumar already has a case registered against him in Ramanathapuram on charges of smuggling gold.

The Thopputhurai Customs officials booked a case against Sivakumar and arrested him.