67-year-old TN man playing cards jumps into canal to evade cops, drowns

CUDDALORE: Fire and rescue services personnel on Thursday recovered the body of an elderly man who jumped into a canal while fleeing police near Chidambaram.

The deceased was identified as Subramanian (67), a resident of Madapuram village under C Vakkaramari panchayat in Cuddalore district.

According to police, Subramanian had gone with a few local residents on Wednesday evening to graze cattle. While waiting, they got to playing cards. When Chidambaram Taluk police showed up at the spot, those present at the game fled in different directions. As the police chased them, Subramanian jumped into the nearby Khansahib canal.

Another person, Murugesan, also fell into the canal but managed to return home. As Subramanian did not return for a long time, Murugesan informed his family members. His family members immediately launched a search for Subramanian and later alerted the Chidambaram fire and rescue services station. Fire service personnel, along with villagers, searched the canal for about two hours on Wednesday night, but the operation was stopped due to nighttime. The search resumed on Thursday morning. “The body was located in the afternoon and recovered from the canal,” a fire and rescue services official said.

The body was sent to the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

Further investigation is under way, police said.