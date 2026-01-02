Aavin to triple buffalo milk procurement

CHENNAI: Aavin has set an ambitious target of tripling its daily procurement of buffalo milk from the current 10,000 litres to 30,000 litres by the end of 2026, as a dedicated scheme to revive buffalo rearing in Tamil Nadu begins to yield results.
The Buffalo Calf Rearing Scheme (BCRS), launched in March 2025 in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, aims to increase the state’s buffalo population and boost buffalo milk production. In its first year, nearly 250 buffaloes were impregnated through artificial insemination, of which 52 have already calved, while 198 are pregnant, according to official sources.
Under the scheme, Aavin has adopted 2,000 female buffalo calves, around six months old, from dairy farmers supplying milk to the cooperative. Farmers are provided protein-rich cattle feed and mineral mixtures for a period of 26 months, along with doorstep veterinary services.
TN’s buffalo population witnessed sharp decline
The protein-rich cattle feed and mineral mixtures are provided to farmers across 12 districts including Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.
An Aavin official said the impact of the initiative would become more apparent from next year. “At present, the first phase — ensuring successful calving — has shown positive results,” the official said.
Unlike milch cows, buffaloes do not display clear behavioural signs of oestrus, posing challenges for timely breeding. “To address this, we have introduced scientific breeding practices such as ovulation synchronisation and fixed-time artificial insemination using sex-sorted semen, which ensures the birth of female calves for better outcomes. Artificial insemination was carried out once the buffaloes attained a body weight of 250kg,” the official added.
At present, Aavin pays Rs 38 per litre for cow milk and Rs 47 per litre for buffalo milk, including Rs 3 per litre incentive. Private dairies, meanwhile, offer between Rs 35 and Rs 42 per litre for cow milk and Rs 48 to Rs 52 per litre for buffalo milk. Despite the relatively higher procurement price for buffalo milk, many farmers are reluctant to rear buffaloes owing to delayed sexual maturity, longer calving intervals, lower milk yields and higher maintenance costs.
“A large number of dairy farmers have limited knowledge of buffalo rearing, particularly in identifying the right time for artificial insemination. Under the scheme, farmers are trained in buffalo calf rearing and provided doorstep veterinary support,” the official said.
As part of BCRS, buffalo calves are dewormed periodically, monitored for weight gain and supplied calf ration and mineral mixtures every month until they reach 32 months of age. Farmers receive free cattle feed starting at one kg per day from six to 10 months of age, which is increased to 1.5 kg per day from 11 to 25 months, and further to 1.75 kg per day for calves in the age group of 26 to 32 months.
Tamil Nadu’s buffalo population has witnessed a sharp decline over the years, falling from 11.8 lakh in the 18th Livestock Census in 2007 to 5.19 lakh in the 20th Livestock Census in 2019. Data from the 21st Livestock Census is yet to be released. In contrast, states such as Punjab and Gujarat have recorded an increase in buffalo numbers, contributing significantly to higher milk production. Based on the recommendations of the State Planning Commission, the scheme is fully funded under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives, with a sanction of Rs 8.2 crore. Each beneficiary is provided free inputs worth Rs 41,000 under the scheme.