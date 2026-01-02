Aavin to triple buffalo milk procurement

CHENNAI: Aavin has set an ambitious target of tripling its daily procurement of buffalo milk from the current 10,000 litres to 30,000 litres by the end of 2026, as a dedicated scheme to revive buffalo rearing in Tamil Nadu begins to yield results.

The Buffalo Calf Rearing Scheme (BCRS), launched in March 2025 in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, aims to increase the state’s buffalo population and boost buffalo milk production. In its first year, nearly 250 buffaloes were impregnated through artificial insemination, of which 52 have already calved, while 198 are pregnant, according to official sources.

Under the scheme, Aavin has adopted 2,000 female buffalo calves, around six months old, from dairy farmers supplying milk to the cooperative. Farmers are provided protein-rich cattle feed and mineral mixtures for a period of 26 months, along with doorstep veterinary services.