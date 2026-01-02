Centre to provide TN with 500 MW power to meet peak summer demand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to receive an additional 500 MW of electricity from the union government from January to May to help the state meet its power demand. The move is aimed at ensuing uninterrupted power supply during the summer months, when electricity consumption usually touches record levels. Officials said advance planning was already under way to avoid power shortages.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that the discom had sought an additional 2,000 MW from the centre for the summer season. “Of this, the state has already started receiving 400 MW from November. We expect the remaining allocation in the coming months,” the official said. Power demand has been unusually high this year, the official noted. “During the northeast monsoon, average demand is usually below 15,000 MW. This year, owing to higher temperatures and the impact of climate change, demand has increased abnormally. This has pushed us to procure more power from the centre,” he said.