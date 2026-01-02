Chrysanthemum prices down two-thirds to Rs 40/kg

DHARMAPURI: Flower cultivators in Dharmapuri are distressed as the price of chrysanthemum has dipped to Rs 40 per kg in the market. Farmers have attributed the low prices to the lack of demand and increased production in the district.

Chrysanthemum is cultivated on nearly 3,150 hectares across Dharmapuri district. While farmers anticipated demand to rise during the festive season and dedicated over 750 hectares to the production of chrysanthemum, the drastic drop in prices has left farmers disappointed.

S Madhappan, a farmer from Bommidi, told TNIE, "Just three weeks ago, a kilo of chrysanthemum was priced at Rs 120 per kg; now, we get about Rs 40 per kg. Typically, we receive a higher price as demand increases from temples and private events. This year, there is a lack of demand though the production is high. As a result, prices have plummeted and the farmers are staring at significant losses.”

G Venkatesan from Dharmapuri said, "For the past three weeks, the climate has been favourable for flower cultivation, as there has been no rain. The misty climatic conditions have also significantly reduced, boosting production. Last month, we were barely able to provide two tonnes of flowers; we are now able to provide three tonnes with ease. But there is not much demand."

When TNIE reached out to the officials in the agriculture marketing department, they said, "As Pongal festival draws close, demand will increase, and naturally, the prices will also increase. There is no cause for concern.”