CM Stalin announces Rs 183 crore Pongal bonus

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 183.86 crore as ad hoc bonus to the C and D group employees, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners, and retired village officers and village assistants for celebrating the Pongal festival for the 2024-25 fiscal.

According to an official release, the C and D group employees and teachers would get the bonus subject to a ceiling of Rs 3,000.

A special bonus of Rs 1,000 will be provided to full time/part time employees receiving consolidated or fixed pay, and to those who have worked for at least 240 days or more in the financial year 2024-25.

Similarly, pensioners belonging to the C and D group employees and family pensioners would be given Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift, the release said.