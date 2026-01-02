Damaged door in Moongilpatti sanitary complex remains unrestored

KRISHNAGIRI: A community sanitary complex in Moongilpatti village in Chikkapoovathi panchayat in Krishnagiri taluk lacks proper door facility for toilets.

The Rural Development Department had constructed a community sanitary complex at Rs 5.25 lakh in 2020- 2021 in Moongilpatti village which has around 100 houses. The complex has two toilet facilities and a bathroom facility each for men and women.

The issue was discovered when TNIE visited the village on Thursday. A sexagenarian woman regularly using the toilet facility said that, "Though I have a toilet facility in my home, I regularly use the sanitation complex due to necessity. If the damaged door is fixed, it could be useful for us. Sometimes, we need to hold the door while using the toilet, which is inconvenient. Many of the residents, especially the senior residents, use the sanitary complex."

Seconding her, S Sarvesh Kumar (31) a private company employee said that, "Most of the houses have toilet facilities, but only few people do not have them regularly using it. The toilet became functional only a couple of years back, but now doors remain damaged and people are struggling to relieve themselves. The complex is adjoining an entrance road to our village, so people using the complex are feeling uncomfortable when people are crossing the road."

When TNIE contacted Krishnagiri Block Development Officer Umashankar, he said that, the issue will be fixed within a week after inspection by a rural development department staff.