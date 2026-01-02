Decline in grave crimes in Coimbatore, but roads remain a spot of bother

COIMBATORE: The number of crimes against women and children, like rape, molestation, kidnapping, domestic violence, harassment and flesh trade declined in Coimbatore city whole through 2025, reveal police data released at the year-end.

Significantly, there has been a 22% reduction in the number of cases of crimes against women and children, declining from 408 cases in 2024 to 319 cases in 2025.

No dowry death was reported in the period.

Also, crimes like murder, attempt to murder and hurt cases fell in 2025 compared to 2024. However, the number of rioting cases increased last year.

Cases under the Pocso Act fell by one — 191 in 2024 to 190 in 2025 — and the police succeeded in getting more convictions, 14, in this category.

Property-related crimes too went down. In all 704 property offences were reported last year and 486 were detected. These figures were 1,305 and 690, respectively in 2024.

While the cases declined, the percentage of detection rose from 53 % to 69 %. Similarly, the recovery percentage is 13% more when comparing 2024.

According to the data, Rs 8.79 crore worth of properties were lost, and properties worth Rs 7.35 cr were recovered. The recovery percentage increased from 71% to 84%.

"Compared to 2024, hurt cases in 2025 reduced by 15%, decreasing from 331 cases in 2024 to 283 cases in 2025 due to scientific mapping of hurt-prone zones across all ranges, based on data analysis, regular review meetings on such cases, stringent action against history-sheeters, rowdy elements and the effective implementation of preventive measures," said police.