Differences in alliance should be resolved internally: MDMK general secretary Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday said his party would never cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of alliance dharma, asserting that differences among alliance partners should be resolved through internal discussions and not aired in public.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his padayatra, Vaiko was responding to Congress MP Manickam Tagore’s allegation that the MDMK had crossed the line after MP Durai Vaiko criticised Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty’s claims on Tamil Nadu’s debt. He maintained that the MDMK had always adhered to the principles of alliance politics. Durai Vaiko later clarified that his criticism of Praveen Chakravarty was because his claims were not backed by data and that there was no intention to offend Congress cadre.

Referring to the Tiruttani incident involving violence against a migrant worker, Vaiko said that while Tamil Nadu remains a safe destination for migrant workers, the incident had brought disrepute to the state.