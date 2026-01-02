Fisher stoned to death by youth in Puducherry; relatives, locals stage stir

PUDUCHERRY: A fisherman was allegedly stoned to death following an altercation with a group of intoxicated youngsters in the Vaithikuppam area on Wednesday night, triggering a brief protest by his relatives and local residents on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Senthil, a fisher from Vaithikuppam. According to police, a group of inebriated youngsters from the same locality was allegedly causing a ruckus near Senthil’s house during New Year celebrations. When Senthil reprimanded them, a heated argument ensued.

Subsequently, the youngsters allegedly attacked Senthil with stones, severely injuring him. Neighbours rushed to his aid and admitted him to the Government General Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday morning.

Following his death, Senthil’s relatives and residents of the area staged a protest near the Lieutenant Governor’s office, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Raising slogans, the protesters accused the police of delay in taking action.

Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters, assuring them that the accused would be arrested at the earliest. Based on this assurance, the protesters dispersed after about half an hour.

Police said a case has been registered and efforts are under way to identify and arrest the culprits.