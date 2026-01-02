Furnishing grounds of arrest is mandatory: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that furnishing the grounds of arrest to the person who is being arrested is mandatory and it is a constitutional right of that person. The court made the observation while setting aside an order of a lower court for remanding a person in a case of possession of narcotic substances without communicating to him the grounds of arrest.

“It is very clear that the communication of the grounds of arrest is mandatory. The Supreme Court has held that the mode of communication must be in writing and in a language which can be understood by the arrestee in order to satisfy the constitutional requirement under Article 22 (1),” Justice Sunder Mohan said in a recent order citing the SC verdict in Mihir Rajesh Shah case.

The judge set aside the August 23, 2025, remand order issued against the petitioner, Yasar Arafat @ Mannadi Yaser, by the district munsif cum judicial magistrate court in Madhavaram.