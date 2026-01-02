Kanniyakumari sailor’s pen captures ordeals of fishers at sea

KANNIYAKUMARI: In Mel Midalam village off the Kanniyakumari coast, a fisherman in his late sixties is busy brainstorming for his next endeavour, not an adventure to dare the stormy waves, rather to bring about a change through his writings.

Unlike most of his fellow fishers, whose lives are entangled in daily fishing routines, Kumpari P Paulin (69), despite going fishing, manages to find time to pen the stories of fishermen's lives, tell their sorrows, and create awareness among the community. He has so far published four Tamil books.

Adding 'Kumpari' (a term used among fishermen to fondly refer to their friends) to his name, Paulin began venturing into the sea at the age of 18. Born as the eldest of the eight siblings in the family, he went fishing along with his father Pathrose in their family's country boat to make ends meet.

Paulin, who was passionate about Tamil writings during his school days, continued to read newspapers and magazines, though he stopped schooling after Class 10. However, the young fisher was unable to opt for full-time writing, as he had to support his family.

"Seeing the ordeals of fishermen, I started writing about their pain and wanted to create awareness among them to progress the society. That's how the poem 'Kadarkarai Mugangal' (Coastal Faces) happened in 2,000," said Paulin, who also knows Malayalam and Kannada.