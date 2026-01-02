Madras HC bins plea on licence renewal of homeopathy practitioners

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a homeopathy medical practitioner challenging a notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Homeopathy Medical Council on September 23, 2025, calling for applications from homeopathy practitioners to renew their registration certificates.

The notification was issued to implement Regulation 9 of the National Commission for Homeopathy (Manner of Preparation and Maintainability of National Register for Practitioner of Homeopathy) Regulations, 2022, which mandates updation of the details of licence in state or national register every five years to avoid penalty and cancellation of registrations.

However, the litigant, GP Hahnemann, a former member of the council, submitted that though the notification indicated that it was published pursuant to a decision made by the executive committee of the council, there was no proper executive committee on the date the said decision was taken. His counsel argued that the decision to issue the notification was made by an ad hoc committee consisting of nominated members and is therefore improper.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan rejected the argument, pointing out that only after preparing the list of registered practitioners of homeopathy, the process of electing the executive committee members for the state council will begin. “Hence, the ad hoc committee, which has now taken the decision to prepare and maintain the eligible registered practitioners of homeopathy is in consonance with the provisions of National Commission for Homoeopathy Act,” they said and dismissed the petition.