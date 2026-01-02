Madras HC dismisses plea seeking release of Vaigai water to three Ramanathapuram taluks

MADURAI: Considering the practical difficulties explained by the state, coupled with suppression of facts by the litigant, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by an advocate seeking direction to supply water from Vaigai river to three taluks – Mudukulathur, Kadaladi and Kamuthi – in Ramanathapuram district.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan passed the order recently on the petition filed by Kidathirukkai M Muniasamy, who claimed to be the president of Tamil Nadu Legal Safety Movement Trust.

The judges noted that a similar petition filed by another litigant, M Prabhu, in 2018 was disposed of in 2021 with a direction to the authorities to consider his representation. Based on this, the authorities considered it but rejected the representation in 2023.

Prabhu filed another petition the same year and it was dismissed by the court in March 2025 after considering the explanation given by the authorities that only 31 tanks of Mudukulathur taluk, which fall under the Vaigai river basin, are entitled to receive water from the river.