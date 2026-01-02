NDA allies won’t be part of Union Minister Amit Shah’s TN programme

TIRUCHY: Leaders of NDA constituent parties will not be part of the events scheduled during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pudukkottai and Tiruchy on January 4 and 5 respectively.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, TN BJP general secretary Karuppu Muruganantham said Shah will preside over a function following the culmination of state president Nainar Nagenthran’s tour in Pudukkottai on January 4. Later in the evening, he would chair a core committee meeting with BJP functionaries. The next day, he would participate in a Pongal celebration at the Army Training Grounds in Mannarpuram, Later, he would offer prayers at the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam and return to New Delhi. Muruganandham added that the BJP will organise joint public meetings with NDA leaders after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami completes his campaign.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran said he had written to Amit Shah highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in TN including murders, sexual crimes and the rampant spread of drugs. “At an age when youngsters should carry books to schools, they are carrying machetes. The situation has worsened across the state,” he said.