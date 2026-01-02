Rash driving, illegal vehicle modification on rise in Coimbatore, public demand police crackdown

COIMBATORE: With rash driving and illegal vehicle modification, particulary involving altered silencers and improper or missing number plates, raising serious concerns in Coimbatore, the public have demanded the police to conduct special drives against those vehicles that lack number plates or those with defective or concealed ones.

According to sources, the youth involved in such crimes often modify their vehicles with foldable number plates to avoid getting caught by the police. While altered or loud silencers breach noise and emission standards, foldable and complete removal of number plates facilitates evasion of traffic violations and criminal activities. There are devices sold online and offline as magnetic or adjustable tail tidies, which are marketed for style but are frequently used to avoid detection, said sources.

K Praveen Shankar, associate professor of a private college, said these violations have been on the rise in the city and many college students engage in rash and negligent riding by hiding or removing their number plates. "Recently, two youth on a bike, who were rash driving, rammed into a car on Tiruchy Road. Instead of apologising for their fault, they threatened the car driver and assaulted him. When the victim alerted the police, the bikers fled," he said.