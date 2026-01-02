Social justice hostels in TN face fund cut over data trouble, wardens at wits’ end

MADURAI: A biometric attendance system installed to capture the details of students residing in social justice hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department across the state has put the wardens running these facilities and the department at loggerheads over data mismatch.
Of the Rs 257.31 crore allotted for food expense of SC and ST students residing in these facilities, only Rs 150.92 crore (58.65%) was released by the department between April and September 2025. While wardens complain that this shortfall in fund disbursal is forcing them to spend money from their own pockets causing financial and mental distress, officials say the payments were made based on bills produced and as per the biometric details of students who actually reside there. “Since there is a mismatch between the sanctioned strength for each facility and the actual number of students residing there at any given time, 100% disbursement has not been made,” official sources said.
The district-wise data of fund disbursement shared with TNIE by a top official of the department revealed wide disparity. While Kanniyakumari recorded the highest disbursement of 92% (Rs 26.86 crore for 10 hostels between April and September 2025), Cuddalore, which has the highest number of hostels (59), recorded only 60% disbursement for the same period. Nearly 17 districts, including Madurai, Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Erode, and Thoothukudi, received less than 50% of the eligible amount.
On condition of anonymity, a warden from Madurai said biometric attendance errors last year led to data of 13 students not being captured in the official records, despite their names being registered in the ‘nallosai app’, resulting in denial of food allowance. “I spent Rs 1.09 lakh from my own pocket, and even had to pledge jewellery to meet expenses,” she said, adding that 11 of the students continue to stay in the hostel. Seven students were wrongly shown as enrolled in another hostel, she said. “Despite repeated pleas, no corrective action was taken. My take-home salary is Rs 80,000, and fund delay is causing financial distress,” she said.
P Gandhi, a warden from Tenkasi, said he has not received food allowance since July 2025 despite submitting bills as per norms. “For example the department allots only Rs 5 per egg, whereas the market price is Rs 7. This price difference is also applicable to vegetables, mutton and chicken. How can we run hostels under such conditions,” he asked.
President of TN Teacher Warden Protection of Rights Association P Sudhakar said food allowance is disbursed once every three months — Rs 1,400 per school student/month, and Rs 1,500 per college student/month — but technical issues in the biometric system often prevent attendance from being recorded properly. He said over 500 warden posts remain vacant, forcing existing wardens to manage additional hostels at their own cost.
TN Teachers Warden Development Association general secretary G Vivek said the department has, on a trial basis, outsourced food supply to private players in hostels in Madurai, Coimbatore and Chennai city limits, by providing Rs 2,400 per student in advance. “But the government settles only 40% of the bills raised by wardens even after the expenses are met by them using their own funds. The department can carry out physical verification of students till the biometric issues are resolved,” he said.
Adi Dravidar Department Secretary Lakshmi Priya rejected the allegations. “Earlier, wardens claimed funds based on sanctioned strength and not on the number of actual students residing at the hostel at a given period. To ensure accountability, biometric attendance systems were introduced. Payments are sanctioned based on biometric data and bills. Many wardens are not following the prescribed procedures. It appears that many students are not staying in the hostels regularly. The department is taking steps to improve the system to ensure quality. But the wardens are creating issues,” she said.