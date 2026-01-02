Social justice hostels in TN face fund cut over data trouble, wardens at wits’ end

MADURAI: A biometric attendance system installed to capture the details of students residing in social justice hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department across the state has put the wardens running these facilities and the department at loggerheads over data mismatch.

Of the Rs 257.31 crore allotted for food expense of SC and ST students residing in these facilities, only Rs 150.92 crore (58.65%) was released by the department between April and September 2025. While wardens complain that this shortfall in fund disbursal is forcing them to spend money from their own pockets causing financial and mental distress, officials say the payments were made based on bills produced and as per the biometric details of students who actually reside there. “Since there is a mismatch between the sanctioned strength for each facility and the actual number of students residing there at any given time, 100% disbursement has not been made,” official sources said.

The district-wise data of fund disbursement shared with TNIE by a top official of the department revealed wide disparity. While Kanniyakumari recorded the highest disbursement of 92% (Rs 26.86 crore for 10 hostels between April and September 2025), Cuddalore, which has the highest number of hostels (59), recorded only 60% disbursement for the same period. Nearly 17 districts, including Madurai, Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Erode, and Thoothukudi, received less than 50% of the eligible amount.