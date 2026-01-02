Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 fishermen from Karaikal near maritime boundary

KARAIKAL: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 11 fishermen from Karaikal around midnight on Thursday, alleging that they had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entered Sri Lankan waters.

According to sources, the fishermen had ventured into the sea on December 29, 2025, from the Karaikal fishing harbour in a mechanised boat owned and operated by R Raja (39), a resident of Karaikal. The fishermen were reportedly apprehended while engaged in fishing activities.

Further details regarding the seizure of the boat and the condition of the arrested fishermen were awaited. Local fishermen associations have urged the authorities to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts to secure their release.