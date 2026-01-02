Tamil Nadu Food Safety dept tests eggs, chana, masala; finds market products safe

COIMBATORE: Eggs, roasted chana and masala products in the market are safe to use, states the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department which recently conducted laboratory tests on samples and found them to be negative for unsafe substances.

The collected samples passed quality checks, showing no harmful contamination like banned antibiotics (nitrofurans in eggs) or adulterants, indicating they are safe for consumption. Around 100 samples were taken on these three items, and no major issues were found in the test results, said Dr T Anuradha, Designated Food Safety Officer, Coimbatore district.

There were social media rumours linking eggs to cancer due to nitrofuran residues. FSSAI clarified that these are detection markers, not health hazards, and banned substances are not present.

Similarly, FSSAI issued a nationwide alert and ordered a crackdown on roasted chana adulterated with Auramine O, an illegal and hazardous industrial dye, following the seizure of contaminated chana in Uttar Pradesh. Along with these nationwide alerts, the Food Safety officials in Coimbatore district received a complaint on a few popular masala products. The complaints pointed out the alleged mixing of excess level of pesticide and chemicals to preserve them for a long period. Based on these three alerts, the Food Safety Department conducted tests on eggs, chana, and masala to dispel fears among the public, and the 'negative' results confirm market products are safe.