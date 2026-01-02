Tiruchy hotel reclaimed by TTDC set for a major makeover

TIRUCHY: After the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) took over the hotel run by SRM Group following a legal dispute over the lease, the corporation has proposed a comprehensive renovation to provide greater comfort to customers and tourists. The building was constructed about 20 years ago and has not undergone any major renovation since its commissioning.
Therefore, it has been decided to upgrade the existing facility. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government seeking approval from the concerned departments, officials said. The proposed improvement works include renovation of rooms, the restaurant and bar, and construction of new rooms and conference halls to accommodate a larger number of tourists.
As the existing facilities are outdated, TTDC plans to introduce modern amenities to attract visitors, a senior TTDC official said. "With tourism and the hospitality sector flourishing in Tiruchy, we have decided to provide all possible comforts to tourists and visitors. At present, the hotel has 110 rooms. Since the renovation will be carried out in phases, the total number of rooms may be increased to about 200," the official added.
The hotel is spread over approximately 5.5 acres and comprises rooms, cottages and a tower block. In the future, additional blocks may also be constructed to meet growing demand. Airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Express have already entered into long-term contracts with the hotel to accommodate their crew.
Once the facilities are upgraded, staff of foreign airlines are also expected to prefer the hotel, as it is located close to the Tiruchy International Airport. A large number of pilgrims from northern states and foreign tourists visit Tiruchy and often face difficulty in finding comfortable accommodation. The renovation is expected to meet their expectations.
It may be recalled that TTDC took possession of the leased land where SRM Hotels was functioning in the Kajamalai area of Tiruchy in October 2025, after the 30-year lease period ended in June 2024. Following a Madurai Bench of Madras High Court order, a team of revenue officials along with senior TTDC officials took possession of the SRM Hotel premises.