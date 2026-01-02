Tiruchy hotel reclaimed by TTDC set for a major makeover

TIRUCHY: After the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) took over the hotel run by SRM Group following a legal dispute over the lease, the corporation has proposed a comprehensive renovation to provide greater comfort to customers and tourists. The building was constructed about 20 years ago and has not undergone any major renovation since its commissioning.

Therefore, it has been decided to upgrade the existing facility. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government seeking approval from the concerned departments, officials said. The proposed improvement works include renovation of rooms, the restaurant and bar, and construction of new rooms and conference halls to accommodate a larger number of tourists.

As the existing facilities are outdated, TTDC plans to introduce modern amenities to attract visitors, a senior TTDC official said. "With tourism and the hospitality sector flourishing in Tiruchy, we have decided to provide all possible comforts to tourists and visitors. At present, the hotel has 110 rooms. Since the renovation will be carried out in phases, the total number of rooms may be increased to about 200," the official added.