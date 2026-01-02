TN tribal welfare dept to scale up admission, post-entry support for Class 12 students

CHENNAI: The tribal welfare department will soon scale up support for Class 12 students studying in its schools to help them enter higher education and continue to support them after they join colleges. Apart from guiding students in choosing courses and preparing for entrance examinations to secure admission to premier institutions, the department will also provide mentoring support after admission, including additional coaching for first-year students in core subjects.

Over 1,800 Class 12 students study in 28 Government Tribal Residential Schools and eight Eklavya Model Residential Schools across TN. In the past two years, many students from tribal residential schools have made it to top institutions.

However, officials said tribal students continue to face unique challenges that limit their entry into higher education, including reluctance among parents to send their wards far to pursue higher education as well as the lack of sustained academic and emotional support after admission.