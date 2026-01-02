TN woman, paramour among four arrested for her husband's murder

COIMBATORE: Four people, including a 27-year-old woman and her paramour, were arrested at Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district for the murder of her husband a week ago.

The arrested were R Indhirani (27) from Nallattipalayam in Coimbatore, Vinoth (35), Suresh (43), and Babu from Karur.

Indhirani, a native of Madurai, is a prime suspect in the murder of her husband R Rathish, alias Deva, (27) of Nallattipalayam village near Kinathukkadavu.

Police said Rathish, a wall painter and Indhirani, a homemaker, married four years ago through a social media acquaintance. They have a three-year-old child.

In the last few months, the couple had frequent quarrels, and it was said that Indhirani had an extramarital affair with her relative, Vinoth of Karur district, who was working as a manager at a private bar there.

Rathish had gone missing since December 26 midnight, leading to the registration of a man-missing case as the attemps to trace him went in vain.