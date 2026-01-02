TN woman, paramour among four arrested for her husband's murder

COIMBATORE: Four people, including a 27-year-old woman and her paramour, were arrested at Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district for the murder of her husband a week ago.
The arrested were R Indhirani (27) from Nallattipalayam in Coimbatore, Vinoth (35), Suresh (43), and Babu from Karur.
Indhirani, a native of Madurai, is a prime suspect in the murder of her husband R Rathish, alias Deva, (27) of Nallattipalayam village near Kinathukkadavu.
Police said Rathish, a wall painter and Indhirani, a homemaker, married four years ago through a social media acquaintance. They have a three-year-old child.
In the last few months, the couple had frequent quarrels, and it was said that Indhirani had an extramarital affair with her relative, Vinoth of Karur district, who was working as a manager at a private bar there.
Rathish had gone missing since December 26 midnight, leading to the registration of a man-missing case as the attemps to trace him went in vain.
In her complaint to the Kinathukkadavu police last Sunday (Dec 28), Rathish's mother Susila stated that her son had gone missing after a quarrel with his wife.
On Wednesday (Dec 31), the police questioned Indhirani over a suspicion due to her contradictory statements and discrepancies noticed while examining nearby witnesses.
She confessed to the police that she, along with her paramour Vinoth and two others, Suresh and Babu from Karur, murdered her husband Rathish and disposed of the body at Karur.
After Vinoth and Indirani hatched a plan to kill Rathish, her hired an ambulance from Karur and arrived at Thamaraikulam on the night of December 26 with his two friends. They murdered Rathish at his house and shifted the body to Karur, where it was abandoned on a railway track near Karur railway junction to pose it as a suicide. The Government Railway police (GRP) in Karur retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem by registering a separate case.
Meanwhile, the Kinathukkadavu police arrested the four, including Indhirani on Thursday, said police sources.