Unions of TN govt employees invited for talks as indefinite strike looms

CHENNAI: Certain key unions for the government employees and teachers are anticipating that the state government may propose alternative proposals for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), since it “involves a huge financial commitment”, during the fresh talks. However, the unions said they will be firm on their demand for OPS.

The government has called JACTTO-GEO and FOTA-GEO for talks on Friday at the state secretariat, even as they (unions) are gearing up to launch an indefinite strike from January 6, demanding the reversal/reverting to the OPS and solutions to other demands. The talks will be chaired by PWD Minister EV Velu.

The talks with ministers EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on December 22 had failed. Leaders of JACTTO-GEO and FOTA-GEO expressed their anguish over this and announced that they would be going ahead with their indefinite strike from January 6. On December 30, a committee headed by senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi submitted its final report on the pension scheme suitable for the government employees.