ADSP-rank officer, another booked for taking Rs 4.4 lakh bribe to settle property dispute in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Unit of Coimbatore district has filed an FIR against two persons, including an ADSP rank officer currently serving as a Principal of Police Recruit School (PRS) in Coimbatore for allegedly collecting a bribe of Rs 4.40 lakh to settle a property dispute when he was serving as an assistant commissioner of police in the Coimbatore City Crime Branch.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered against ADSP M Gunasekaran (57) and a private individual, D Praveen (38) of Sriram Nagar on Chettipalayam Road at Podanur.

As per the FIR, realtors A Nagarajan and KS Noorullah entered into an unregistered agreement with VU Marudachalam, his son M Karthikeyan and M Kumaresan for the purchase of 2.08 acres land at Vellalore for Rs 6.25 crore in February and June of 2020. They had paid Rs 2.42 crore as advance. Meanwhile, they came to know there were some litigation issues, and a civil suit was pending before the court. Therefore, the duo asked the landowners to return their advance, but the latter showed no interest. Meanwhile, they allegedly sold the land to some other people in 2022. Upon learning about this, Nagarajan and Noorullah filed a complaint with the city police commissionerate on June 28, 2023, and it was investigated by Gunasekaran.

"During the investigation, Gunasekaran negotiated with two parties and the landowners agreed to return Rs 2.10 crore in four installments. Gunasekaran demanded 10% of the sum from the complainants and allegedly involved Praveen to collect the money from them. On August 24, 2023, the petition filed by Nagarajan and Noorullah was closed after they received Rs 50 lakh as the first installment from the landowner," the FIR stated.

Following the investigation, the DVAC filed an FIR against the duo on December 24, 2025, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The DVAC has now initiated an investigation, and legal proceedings are under way, sources said.