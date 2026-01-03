Assaulted, harassed by drunk youth, says Coimbatore professor; video goes viral

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old woman working as an associate professor at a private college lodged a complaint against a group of youths, who allegedly physically assaulted her and snatched her belongings at Brooke Bond Road on Thursday night.

The victim posted a video on social media, showing the suspects claiming they had harassed her in public view.

After her post went viral on social media, the police initiated a probe and registered an FIR.

The RS Puram police have booked a case under sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harrassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. Further investigation is under way, police said.

According to police sources, the victim, Maya Mahajan, resides near Vadavalli.

On Thursday evening, she went to a mall on Brooke Bond Road and parked her car at the roadside in front of the mall.

Around 9.30 pm, when she returned to her car, a group of youth, allegedly intoxicated, blocked her and claimed that her car had scratched their car and also abused her.