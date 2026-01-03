CCMC to fast-track construction of twin bus terminus at Ukkadam

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is stepping up efforts to complete the long-awaited Ukkadam twin bus terminus project, with officials confident of opening the facility to the public by February-March this year.

To fast-track construction, the civic body has begun installing pre-assembled steel structures at the site, primarily for roofing and allied works.

The proposal to revamp the Ukkadam bus stand was first announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Pollachi on March 13, 2024. Initially estimated at Rs 20 crore, the project cost was later revised to Rs 21.55 cr following the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). After multiple design iterations, approvals and fund allocation, construction finally commenced on August 24, 2025.

Ukkadam is one of Coimbatore's six major bus terminals, along with Gandhipuram, Singanallur, the Thiruvalluvar SETC terminal, Mettupalayam Road bus stand and the Omni Bus Stand on Sathy Road.

Much of the original Ukkadam bus terminus was demolished earlier to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover, necessitating a comprehensive upgrade of the facility with modern infrastructure.