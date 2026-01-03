CCMC to fast-track construction of twin bus terminus at Ukkadam

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is stepping up efforts to complete the long-awaited Ukkadam twin bus terminus project, with officials confident of opening the facility to the public by February-March this year.
To fast-track construction, the civic body has begun installing pre-assembled steel structures at the site, primarily for roofing and allied works.
The proposal to revamp the Ukkadam bus stand was first announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Pollachi on March 13, 2024. Initially estimated at Rs 20 crore, the project cost was later revised to Rs 21.55 cr following the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). After multiple design iterations, approvals and fund allocation, construction finally commenced on August 24, 2025.
Ukkadam is one of Coimbatore's six major bus terminals, along with Gandhipuram, Singanallur, the Thiruvalluvar SETC terminal, Mettupalayam Road bus stand and the Omni Bus Stand on Sathy Road.
Much of the original Ukkadam bus terminus was demolished earlier to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover, necessitating a comprehensive upgrade of the facility with modern infrastructure.
Under the revamped plan, two separate bus terminals are being constructed. Terminal I, located opposite the Ukkadam police station on the land formerly used as a fish market, will handle north-bound buses. Terminal II, coming up near the police station on the site of the existing functional terminal, will cater to south-bound buses. Together, the two terminals will feature 58 bus bays and have the capacity to manage up to 80 buses at a time.
The new facility is designed to offer improved passenger comfort and accessibility. Planned amenities include seating for 60 passengers, three toilets, two mother-care rooms, commercial spaces, free Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and facilities for differently abled commuters. Security arrangements will include 30 CCTV cameras and a dedicated monitoring centre equipped to respond to emergencies.
Landscaping with ornamental plants is also part of the plan to enhance the terminal's ambience. Currently, buses from Ukkadam connect various parts of the city as well as destinations such as Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani and parts of Kerala, handling an average of 80 buses daily.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said around 45% of the construction work has been completed. "We have expedited the works by using steel structures that are pre-assembled at another location and installed here. With work progressing in full swing, we aim to complete both terminals by February-March," he said.