Coimbatore man attempts self-immolation at commissioner's office after police fails to file complaint

COIMBATORE: A hotel worker in blood-stained clothes tried to immolate himself at the Coimbatore City Police commissioner office on Saturday morning after, demanding the police to take action against a Kerala-based man who had cheated him of Rs 4.5 lakh and refused to register the land that he had bought from him.
The victim, identified as Mohammed Yasin, is a native of Aranthangi in Pudukottai district and currently works as a labourer at a hotel in Pollachi.
According to police, Mohammed Yasin, who was working in Saudi Arabia, got to know one Mohammed Shalik in Saravanampatti in the city, and he is currently staying in Kerala. Six months ago, Mohammed Yasin paid Rs 4.5 lakh to Mohammed Shalik for buying a land. However, Shalik refuses to register the land and repay the amount to him.
However, on Friday, a gang of six, including Shalik, attacked Mohammed Yasin and left him bleeding when he asked Shalik to return the money by taking him to an isolated place at Ambarampalayam near Pollachi. The gang also snatched the document that he possesses for paying Rs 4.5 lakh to Shalik.
Subsequently, he approached the Anamalai Police Station to file a complaint against them. However, he claimed that the police did not register a complaint.
Police personnel who were posted on duty at the commissioner's office at 8 am on Saturday when he tried to self-immolate sent him to SP office since Anamalai Police Station falls under the SP limit.