Coimbatore man attempts self-immolation at commissioner's office after police fails to file complaint

COIMBATORE: A hotel worker in blood-stained clothes tried to immolate himself at the Coimbatore City Police commissioner office on Saturday morning after, demanding the police to take action against a Kerala-based man who had cheated him of Rs 4.5 lakh and refused to register the land that he had bought from him.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Yasin, is a native of Aranthangi in Pudukottai district and currently works as a labourer at a hotel in Pollachi.

According to police, Mohammed Yasin, who was working in Saudi Arabia, got to know one Mohammed Shalik in Saravanampatti in the city, and he is currently staying in Kerala. Six months ago, Mohammed Yasin paid Rs 4.5 lakh to Mohammed Shalik for buying a land. However, Shalik refuses to register the land and repay the amount to him.