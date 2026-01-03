Congress MP Jothimani flags ‘internal conflict’ in TNCC, party chief promises to fix it

CHENNAI: Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani on Friday expressed serious concern over what she described as deepening internal conflicts within the Tamil Nadu Congress, warning that such developments were undermining the party’s credibility ahead of elections.

In a strongly worded post on X, Jothimani said it was unprecedented for a political party to obstruct its own Members of Parliament from submitting the list of booth level agents (BLAs) to the Election Commission during an election. “Yet, this is happening in the Congress,” she said, calling it a matter of grave concern.

She alleged that the TNCC was repeatedly making headlines for reasons unrelated to people’s issues, and said attempts to dilute policy positions and political actions were causing disillusionment among party workers and supporters. Referring to the broader political context, Jothimani cautioned that TN was facing an unprecedented threat from communal, separatist and violent forces, and warned that certain groups were waiting to exploit public sentiments and dismantle the legacy of social justice, self-respect and welfare politics safeguarded by leaders such as Kamaraj and Periyar.