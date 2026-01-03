Construction of Nilgiri Tahr conservation centre in Coimbatore to start soon

COIMBATORE: A conservation centre for state animal 'Nilgiri Tahr' is set to come up near Semmozhi Poonga at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city. Its construction is likely to commence in the coming weeks.

The state government has given the nod for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) as per which a ground and three-story building will come up on five cents located between the petrol bunk and Semmozhi Poonga, said forest department officials.

The estimated project cost is Rs 10 crore. The contract period for completing the construction is one year.

Creating awareness for the public is one of the agendas of the five-year-long Nilgiri Tahr Project. The centre will have a museum on one floor.

The museum will showcase the anatomy, habitat along with the cultural and ecological aspects of the Nilgiri Tahr.

A library will have books related to Nilgiri Tahr and other wildlife.

An immersive visual interpretation facility is also planned in an attempt to attract the young generation and impart them the importance of the animal.