Ensure no animal sacrifice, non-veg feast during fest in Thiruparankundram hill: HC to dargah
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed Madurai district authorities and the managing trustee of the Sikandar Badusha Dargah to ensure there is no animal sacrifice or cooking or serving of non-vegetarian feast in any part of the Thiruparankundram hill during the dargah’s santhanakoodu festival atop the hill on January 6.
Justice S Srimathy passed the interim order on a petition filed by a devotee, M Manickamoorthy of Madurai, seeking direction against permitting performance of kandoori during the festival.
Manickamoorthy had alleged that despite orders passed by the court in October 2025 prohibiting animal sacrifice or performance of kandoori on the hill, the dargah members have circulated pamphlets and put up posters that they were going to celebrate kandoori and santhanakoodu festival in the dargah from December 21 to January 6.
However, the additional advocate generals representing the state clarified that permission has been granted only for the santhanakoodu festival and that animal sacrifice, cooking, carrying or serving meat on the hill will not be permitted. The order passed by the court on the issue in October will be strictly followed, they assured.
Meanwhile, the counsel representing the dargah said they were not served with the case documents till Friday and needed time to file counter before any interim order is passed. He also argued that the petition was not maintainable as the principles of res judicata would apply. Pointing out that the court had already decided a similar petition in October, he contended that if at all there is a violation, only a contempt petition can be filed and not a fresh criminal petition.
Considering all submissions, Justice Srimathy directed the dargah members to conduct only the santhanakoodu festival and restricted the number of participants in the festival to 50. She further restrained the dargah members from carrying out animal sacrifice or other such activities in any part of the hill, with further directions to the authorities to maintain law and order and ensure strict adherence to the full bench and other relevant judgments rendered on the issue. The case was adjourned to January 20 for filing counter.