Ensure no animal sacrifice, non-veg feast during fest in Thiruparankundram hill: HC to dargah

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed Madurai district authorities and the managing trustee of the Sikandar Badusha Dargah to ensure there is no animal sacrifice or cooking or serving of non-vegetarian feast in any part of the Thiruparankundram hill during the dargah’s santhanakoodu festival atop the hill on January 6.

Justice S Srimathy passed the interim order on a petition filed by a devotee, M Manickamoorthy of Madurai, seeking direction against permitting performance of kandoori during the festival.

Manickamoorthy had alleged that despite orders passed by the court in October 2025 prohibiting animal sacrifice or performance of kandoori on the hill, the dargah members have circulated pamphlets and put up posters that they were going to celebrate kandoori and santhanakoodu festival in the dargah from December 21 to January 6.

However, the additional advocate generals representing the state clarified that permission has been granted only for the santhanakoodu festival and that animal sacrifice, cooking, carrying or serving meat on the hill will not be permitted. The order passed by the court on the issue in October will be strictly followed, they assured.