Four-year-old dies after falling into pit dug for underground drainage work in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: A four-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell into an open pit dug for underground drainage work near his house at Chinna Mudhalaipatti of Namakkal district on Thursday. The pit was only cordoned off with ropes, and there were no barricades, sources said.

The victim, identified as M Rohith, was playing near his grandfather’s house, located opposite his house, when he went missing. After a frantic search by his family members, Rohith’s body was found inside the water-filled pit in the locality.

Sources said the five-foot-deep pit, dug for a project in ward 4 under the Namakkal City Municipal Corporation, was filled with water due to recent rainfall. There were no workers near the pit as it was New Year’s Eve.

The civic body has handed over a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family.

According to eyewitnesses, the primary cause of the tragedy was lack of adequate safety measures at the work site. Since the workers were not present on the day, the pit remained uncovered, allowing water to accumulate.