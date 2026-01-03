Glorification of drugs in cinema can devastate future of youngsters: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Cautioning that drug abuse and its indirect glorification in cinema and popular culture could devastate the future of young people, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the fight against narcotics should become a collective social responsibility. Flagging off the ‘Equality March’ of MDMK founder Vaiko in Tiruchy, a city he described as a historic crucible of the Dravidian movement, Stalin also warned against the “more dangerous intoxication of divisive religious politics.”

“Glorifying intoxication in creative works can destroy an entire generation. Highlighting the ill-effects of drugs is necessary,” Stalin said and exhorted artistes and filmmakers to act with social responsibility. He also urged the centre to prevent entry of drugs through ports.

Detailing the state’s crackdown on narcotics, the CM said that Tamil Nadu police, in coordination with central agencies and neighbouring states, had seized over one lakh narcotic tablets in the past few months from Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet districts. “Those involved in these cases have links across states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Haryana, and even international networks involving nationals from Nigeria and Senegal,” he said, underlining the scale of organised drug-trafficking. “It’s a big network. Both states and the centre should take coordinated steps to eliminate drugs,” he said.