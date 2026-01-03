Heavy rain pounds south, west Tamil Nadu; landslips halt Nilgiris train service

TENKASI: Heavy rain lashed some parts of southern Tamil Nadu including Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday. The sudden showers also caused minor landslip at several places in the surrounding areas of Coonoor in Nilgiris forcing Salem Railway Division to cancel Nilgiri Mountain Railway on Friday.

In Tenkasi, Sivasailam and Ayan Dharmapuram Madam received heavy rainfall of 24.4 cm and 20.6 cm respectively. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Sivagiri, Vasudevanallur and surrounding areas for over five hours from 8 pm on Thursday.

Roads and streets were flooded with rainwater, causing hardship for motorists. Low-lying areas were inundated and rainwater entered several houses. Power supply was disrupted intermittently.

Rainwater entering houses in Vasudevanallur triggered a road blockade by residents on the Tenkasi-Madurai highway near the Mariamman temple and the adjacent Sindhamaniperipudur area from around 7.30 am on Friday.

Many residents in Vasudevanallur lost their home appliances as the rainwater entered their houses and demanded compensation from the state government. Though her house was constructed under a government scheme in 2002, the street does not have a road and is in a low-lying area, a woman resident said.

Meanwhile, flash floods triggered by the extremely heavy rain in the Western Ghats damaged barricades at Old Courtallam Falls, following which bathing was banned in all waterfalls across the district.