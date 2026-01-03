Madras HC refuses to stall release of film ‘Parasakthi’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to restrain the producers of Parasakthi from releasing the film, holding that the plaintiff had failed to make out a prima facie case. The court also declined to direct the removal of the names of director Sudha Kongara, story writer Arjun Nadesan and production house Dawn Pictures from the film’s credits, as sought by the plaintiff, K V Rajendran alias Varun Rajendran.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the orders, while disposing of applications seeking interim relief in a copyright infringement suit.

While denying the interim injunction, the judge directed the Tamil Film Writers Association to file a report, as ordered earlier, after conducting an inquiry into the petitioner’s claim that his original story, Chemmozhi, was plagiarised for Parasakthi.

Advocate M Purushothaman, appearing for the plaintiff, submitted that the story had been registered with the association in 2010 and that former CM M Karunanidhi had shown interest in it. He said the civil suit and related applications seeking damages were filed after the plaintiff became aware that his story had allegedly been copied.

Opposing the plea, senior counsel P S Raman, appearing for the defendants, said a written expert consultation agreement had been entered into with A Ramasamy, a surviving participant in the anti-Hindi agitation, to obtain material related to the movement. The case has been posted for further hearing on January 8.