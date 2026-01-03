Salem district tops in dog bites, rabies deaths in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: Amid rising dog bite incidents across Tamil Nadu in 2025, Salem district has topped the State in both reported cases and rabies-related deaths, show health department data.

In all, 45,102 dog bite cases were officially recorded between January and November, the highest among all districts in Tamil Nadu this year, reveal data from the Health Department in Salem district for 2025.

Significantly, the district recorded four rabies deaths, the highest in the state, while Tiruvannamalai district also reported the same number during this period, show statewide Health Department data.

A senior Health Department official in the district said December figures were still being finalised but added that "approximately around 3,500 additional dog bite cases may have been recorded in December 2025 as well, based on preliminary assessments."

November 2025 alone saw the highest monthly spike, with 5,624 cases.

Health Officials attributed the high numbers partly to Salem's geographical size and population spread.

"Salem is larger than many districts and has dense urban pockets alongside extensive rural areas. On average, at least two dog bite cases are recorded daily in each of the 106 Primary Health Centres in the district," the official said, adding that private hospitals and medical colleges also report cases that add to the total.

"More dogs inevitably mean more dog bites. Controlling the stray dog population through sustained sterilisation is the only long-term solution," the official said, stressing the need for coordinated efforts between municipal bodies, local panchayats, and the Animal Husbandry Department.