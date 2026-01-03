Salem district tops in dog bites, rabies deaths in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: Amid rising dog bite incidents across Tamil Nadu in 2025, Salem district has topped the State in both reported cases and rabies-related deaths, show health department data.
In all, 45,102 dog bite cases were officially recorded between January and November, the highest among all districts in Tamil Nadu this year, reveal data from the Health Department in Salem district for 2025.
Significantly, the district recorded four rabies deaths, the highest in the state, while Tiruvannamalai district also reported the same number during this period, show statewide Health Department data.
A senior Health Department official in the district said December figures were still being finalised but added that "approximately around 3,500 additional dog bite cases may have been recorded in December 2025 as well, based on preliminary assessments."
November 2025 alone saw the highest monthly spike, with 5,624 cases.
Health Officials attributed the high numbers partly to Salem's geographical size and population spread.
"Salem is larger than many districts and has dense urban pockets alongside extensive rural areas. On average, at least two dog bite cases are recorded daily in each of the 106 Primary Health Centres in the district," the official said, adding that private hospitals and medical colleges also report cases that add to the total.
"More dogs inevitably mean more dog bites. Controlling the stray dog population through sustained sterilisation is the only long-term solution," the official said, stressing the need for coordinated efforts between municipal bodies, local panchayats, and the Animal Husbandry Department.
Rabies deaths recorded in 2025, officials warned, were largely preventable. "Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. People must seek vaccination immediately after any dog bite, regardless of the severity or whether it is a stray or pet dog," the official said.
Anti-rabies vaccination involves multiple doses, and discontinuing the course midway remains a serious risk. PHCs keep follow-up records to ensure patients complete the full schedule.
Salem City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan said measures had been ramped up during 2025 to tackle the issue. "Two Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres operate in the city - one at Shevapet in Hasthampatty zone and another at Vaikaalpattarai in Ammapet zone. Around 500 dogs are sterilised every month," he said.
A November 2025 survey estimated around 24,000 stray and unlicensed dogs within the corporation limits. The Commissioner said the Corporation was working on shelters for dogs found in sensitive public areas such as hospitals and stadiums, in line with a recent Supreme Court order.
"We have also designated one feeding point in each of the 60 wards to prevent irresponsible feeding," he said, adding a veterinary surgeon was dedicated to sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination.
Animal welfare activist L Vidya Lakshmi, founder of Rescuing Animals In Need (RAIN), Salem, said the increase in reported cases in 2025 partly reflects growing public awareness.
"Earlier, many dog bites were ignored. Now, more victims seek vaccination, which is positive," she said.
She also pointed to seasonal factors such as the mating and puppy-protection periods when dogs tend to be more aggressive. In rural areas, she flagged poultry waste feeding as a major trigger. "When dogs fed on dead poultry suddenly lack this supply, they turn aggressive and attack cattle," she said, urging stricter regulation around meat shops, known congregation points for dogs.
Residents allege civic response has been inconsistent in 2025. "Stray dog attacks have become routine. Complaints are often ignored until a serious incident occurs," said V Sankar, a Salem resident.
DOG BITE CASES RECORDED IN SALEM IN 2025
January - 4,794
February - 4,149
March - 4,304
April- 4,177
May - 4,451
June - 3,256
July - 3,158
August - 3,218
September - 3,126
October - 4,845
November - 5,624
December - 3,500 (approx.)