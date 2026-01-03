Senior AIADMK leader, who was two-time MLA, joins TVK

CHENNAI: J C D Prabhakar, a two-time MLA and a senior leader associated with the AIADMK since the M G Ramachandran era, joined actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday. Prabhakar met Vijay at his Pattinapakkam residence and formally enrolled himself in the party. Prabhakar was elected from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency twice, in 1980 and 2011.

Prabhakar’s induction comes months after he severed ties with the O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction following the AIADMK’s poor performance in the last Lok Sabha election. Panneerselvam had contested as an independent with NDA backing. Subsequently, a group of his supporters led by Prabhakar quit the camp and announced the formation of the AIADMK Coordination Committee, aimed at exploring avenues to reunite the party’s warring factions.

Prabhakar’s move to TVK marks another significant induction from the MGR era, after senior leader K S Sengottaiyan, underscoring Vijay’s growing appeal among veteran AIADMK leaders and adding political weight to the fledgling party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.