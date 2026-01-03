Tamil Nadu CM Stalin will give a better pension plan today, say staff unions

CHENNAI: Various unions and associations of Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers are counting on an announcement from Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday regarding a new version of the pension scheme, incorporating features from other schemes that would be more beneficial to them than the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

However, after talks with minister E V Velu and Thangam Thennarasu, coordinators of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees’ Organisation (JACTTO-GEO), G Vengadesan, Vincent Paulraj and Thiagayarajan, expressed confidence that the CM, on Saturday would agree to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). T Amirthakumar, chief coordinator and S Peter Anthonysamy, coordinator, also conveyed similar hopes. “ Our demands, other than the pension scheme, will be fulfilled in due course by referring them to the respective departments,” they said.

The JACTTO-GEO and the Federation of Teachers Association and Government Employees’ Organisation (FOTA-GEO) are gearing up for an indefinite strike from January 6, pressing for their demands. Following the CM’s announcement on Saturday, they will decide on the next move.

A few senior union office-bearers indicated that instead of stubbornly demanding the reinstatement of OPS, it is better to accept a proposal that would benefit the employees to a greater extent than the NPS. “We expect that the government will fulfil our demand for 50% of the last drawn salary of the employee as lifetime pension and other basic demands,” they said. Certain office-bearers said the government may agree to a slightly lower amount as pension by reducing the employees’ contribution.